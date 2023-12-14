Dance With Us
At Lovely Leaps it is important to Cultivate The Love of Dance at an Early Age!
Experience the vibrant dance community at Leaps Studio in Escondido or Carlsbad. Let our talented instructors guide your artistic growth on a journey of self-discovery through diverse dance styles, from ballet to hip-hop, tap to contemporary. Ignite your passion for dance at Lovely Leaps
Join us at Leaps and experience the joy of dance at your child’s school. Our talented instructors will cultivate your child’s love for dance. We explore different dance styles, from ballet, lyrical, jazz, and hip-hop. Partner with Lovely Leaps and save yourself a drive to a local studio.
Join our Mom’s Fitness classes at Lovely Leaps and prioritize your well-being. Dedicated to nurturing both moms and their little ones. With our uplifting and supportive Mom’s Fitness classes, you can recharge, find balance, and embrace motherhood. We even have childcare!
Making sure our little ones get a big spotlight
At Lovely Leaps, we believe in the power of performance and celebration. That’s why we host two major recitals each year, one in the enchanting season of spring and another in the cozy embrace of winter. But our love for dance doesn’t end there. We also hold a delightful summer recital at the San Diego County Fair, where the magic of dance meets the excitement of the fair. Click now to discover more about our recitals and sign up for an unforgettable experience that will bring out the dancer in you!
We believe the most important part of dance is inclusion. We make sure each child feels seen, heard, and loved in their dance journey.
Our focus is for children to fall in love with dance. When children fall in love with the art form of dance at an early age that love will take them to the professional level. We believe it’s all about creating a foundation of love.